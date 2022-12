Rodrigues provided the shootout winner in the Avalanche's 1-0 victory against the Islanders on Monday.

Rodrigues had three shots and two blocks in 23:01 of ice time through the overtime period. Although he was the difference in this contest, because shootout goals don't count towards point totals, he was still held off the scoresheet for the second time in his last four contests. The 29-year-old has seven goals and 11 points in 21 games this season.