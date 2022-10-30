Rodrigues scored two goals during a 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

Rodrigues, who connected on his first two shots Saturday, continued to distance himself from a disappointing first four outings with his new club. Aided by 27:10 of ice time, the 29-year-old center earned his first multi-goal game with the Avalanche. After scoring 19 goals for the Penguins last season, Rodrigues was pointless during the opening week of action. Earning time on the top line and power-play unit Saturday, Rodrigues' comfort level continues to improve with his teammates.