Rodrigues (lower body) participated in Saturday's optional practice but will not play Sunday's road game in St. Louis, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Both Rodrigues and Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) skated Saturday, but only Lehkonen will play Sunday. The game in St. Louis will be the eighth that Rodrigues misses, but recent on-ice activity suggests he's not far behind his fellow forward. It's likely Rodrigues returns at some point during the team's five-game homestand, which begins Tuesday against the Flyers.