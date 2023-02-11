Rodrigues (face) will be back in action versus Florida on Saturday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Rodrigues took a stick to his mouth in the third period Thursday and did not return. He needed stitches to close the cut, but it will not keep him out of action Saturday. Rodrigues has 11 goals, 26 points and 120 shots on goal, in 39 games this season.
