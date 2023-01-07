Rodrigues (upper body) is practicing in a regular jersey Saturday, according to Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.
Rodrigues has sat out the last two games but could return to action against Edmonton on Saturday. The second-line center was on a four-game point streak before the injury. Rodrigues has nine goals and 16 points in 26 games this season.
