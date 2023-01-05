Rodrigues (upper body) skated in a non-contact jersey during Thursday's practice and is expected to miss this evening's game against Vancouver.
Rodrigues might be able to return Saturday versus Edmonton though. He has nine goals and 16 points in 26 contests this season. When Rodrigues is ready to play, it will likely be in a top-six capacity.
