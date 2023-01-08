Rodrigues (upper body) will return to the lineup Saturday versus the Oilers, Brennan Vogt of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Rodrigues missed the last two games with the injury. Prior to his absence, he posted two goals and three assists over his last four appearances. Expect the 29-year-old to fill a top-six role, and he should also provide a boost on the power play.
