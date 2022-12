Rodrigues (lower body) will not be in the lineup against the Flyers on Tuesday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Rodrigues has begun skating but won't be ready in time for Tuesday's tilt. It will be the ninth straight absence for the 29-year-old center due to his lingering lower-body issue. Prior to getting hurt, Rodrigues recorded one goal, one assist and 20 shots in his previous six contests and figures to offer decent mid-range fantasy value once cleared to play.