Rodrigues had an assist and two shots on goal over 22:11 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Toronto.

Rodrigues and Logan O'Connor gained control of the puck in the neutral zone, eventually leading to J.T. Compher's goal. It was the fourth consecutive game with a point for Rodrigues. He's been a good source of offense since returning from a nine-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The former Sabre and Penguin has three goals and four assists over the last eight contests.