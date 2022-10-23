Rodrigues scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Rodrigues started the year cold, but he's scored a goal in each of the Avalanche's last two games. Saturday's tally came with the second power-play unit. With the Penguins last year, the 29-year-old earned eight of his 43 points with the man advantage -- it's not a huge part of his game, but it can help stabilize his offense. The middle-six forward has added 11 shots on net, five hits, six PIM and a minus-3 rating through six contests.