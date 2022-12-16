Rodrigues scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.

Rodrigues tallied with 1:22 left in the third period, but the Sabres quickly answered with an empty-netter to stop the Avalanche's comeback push. This was Rodrigues' first outing since Nov. 23 -- he saw 18:24 of ice time despite beginning the game on the third line. With the Avalanche's injury issues piling up, the 29-year-old forward should be given a sizable role to help alleviate the pressure. He has seven goals, three assists, 54 shots and a minus-3 rating in 19 appearances this season.