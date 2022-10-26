Rodrigues scored in the shootout, fired two shots on net and recorded two hits over 17:23 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.

After going pointless with six PIM over the first four games, Rodrigues has allayed concerns that may have popped up during a slow start. He's scored goals in the previous two games and helped push the Avalanche to a road win Tuesday. The second-line winger, who also skates on the second power-play unit, is expected to fill a secondary scoring role for Colorado. It helps that Rodrigues is on a line with Valeri Nichushkin, who is tied for the league lead in goals with seven.