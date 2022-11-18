Rodrigues scored a power-play goal and had two penalty minutes over 18:13 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Carolina.

Rodrigues scored unassisted, taking a loose puck off a battle and wheeling around to beat Antti Raanta for the game's opening goal. It was Rodrigues' sixth goal of the season, four of which have come with Colorado up a skater. After a slow start, Rodrigues has settled in with the new team and has six points over the last seven games. He took more faceoffs than Alex Newhook, as he's been getting more time at center on the second line lately.