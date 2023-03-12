Rodrigues had two shots on goal over 17:25 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The TOI was the most in three weeks for Rodrigues, who swapped roles with Artturi Lehkonen during five-on-five play. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar moved Rodrigues to the top line and Lehkonen to the second unit. The coach told Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now that the second unit of Lehkonen, J.T. Compher and Valeri Nichushkin did a great job against the Coyotes' top line, so perhaps Rodrigues will remain on the first line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen when the Avalanche play the Canadiens in Montreal on Monday.