Rodrigues provided an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.
Rodrigues was back in a bottom-six role as expected with Valeri Nichushkin (illness) returning to the fold. Rodrigues was credited with the helper after winning a board battle that led to Denis Malgin's second-period marker. With a goal and an assist in his last two games, Rodrigues may be heating up a bit, but it'll be tough to sustain if he remains on the fourth line. The 29-year-old has 29 points, 150 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 50 appearances.
