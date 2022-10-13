Rodrigues had one shot on net, one hit and four penalty minutes over 13:42 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Rodrigues made his Colorado debut at right wing on the second line with Valeri Nichushkin and Alex Newhook. The four PIM are out of the norm for Rodrigues, who amassed just 14 over 82 games last season with the Penguins and 77 over 316 NHL games prior to Wednesday.