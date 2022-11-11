Rodrigues scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Rodrigues scored the Avalanche's fifth goal of the game. His shot deflected off a Predators and knuckled into the net. With three tallies and two assists during his four-game point streak, Rodrigues has found some success in a larger role since Valeri Nichushkin (ankle) exited the lineup. Rodrigues is up to five goals, seven points, 28 shots on net, nine hits, six PIM and a minus-4 rating through 12 appearances. He should continue to have chances to be productive as long as he's on the first power-play unit -- he's already scored three times with the man advantage this year.