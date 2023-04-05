Rodrigues scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.
Rodrigues put the Avalanche ahead 2-0 in the first period. He'd been limited to two assists over six games since his last goal. The 29-year-old forward is up to 15 tallies, 35 points, 176 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 63 outings, primarily playing in a top-six role.
