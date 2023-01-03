Rodrigues (upper body) will not play Monday against Vegas, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Rodrigues has seven points in eight contests since returning from a nine-game absence. The 29-year-old is now back on the shelf for at least one game, though it's unclear how severe the injury is. Colorado's next game is Thursday in Vancouver.
