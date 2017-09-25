Girard was designated for waivers by Colorado on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

After three seasons with the Predators in which he failed to make his NHL debut, Girard was likely hoping for a shot with the Avs, but unfortunately will have to wait a little longer. The center has shown flashes of talent, but seems to lack the consistency most NHL clubs like to see. If he clears waivers, the 23-year-old will rejoin AHL San Antonio for the start of the 2017-18 campaign.