Dell'Elce was the 77th overall pick by Colorado in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Colorado had a ton of success drafting that Makar kid that played at the University of Massachusetts a handful of years ago, so they went back to the well here. Dell'Elce was eligible for the 2024 draft and wasn't selected. He arrived at UMass this past season and posted seven goals and 24 points in 40 games. Dell'Elce doesn't possess anything approaching Makar's dynamic skills, but he's mobile, can shoot the puck, and thinks the game extremely well, particularly from an offensive standpoint. He's an intriguing selection for an organization that has earned the benefit of the doubt.