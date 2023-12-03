Olofsson notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Olofsson set up the second of Bowen Byram's goals in the first period. Playing in a fourth-line role, Olofsson makes only occasional contributions on offense. He's at two goals, two assists, 22 shots on net, 17 hits and 11 blocked shots through 22 outings, matching his four-point campaign from 28 contests a season ago.