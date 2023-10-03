Olofsson centered the fourth line during Monday's practice and appears to be the favorite to open the season in that role, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Olofsson played mostly wing for the Stars last season, but the Avalanche want him in the middle, his primary position prior to last season in Dallas. He scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's game while getting regular work on the penalty-kill unit. "I think he's been really good at center. He's been really competitive on draws, he's a good two-way player, he's chipping in on the offensive side of it," Colorado head coach Jared Bednar told Rawal following Sunday's game. At Monday's practice session, Olofsson skated between Logan O'Connor and Andrew Cogliano (neck), two forwards that are locks for the fourth line.