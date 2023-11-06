Olofsson (upper body) is considered day-to-day after he missed Monday's practice, per Ryan Boulding of NHL.com.

This explains why Ondrej Pavel was called up from AHL Colorado on Monday. If Olofsson can't play Tuesday against New Jersey, Pavel could make his NHL debut. Olofsson has one goal, 11 shots on net, five blocked shots and four hits in 10 games this season.