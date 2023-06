Olofsson, who was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, was acquired by Colorado from Dallas on Thursday in exchange for future considerations and then signed a one-year deal with the Avalanche.

Olofsson had a goal and four points in 28 contests with the Stars in 2022-23. He also contributed five goals and 14 points in 37 games with AHL Texas. The 27-year-old will likely compete for a bottom-six spot with Colorado during training camp.