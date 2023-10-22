Olofsson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.
Olofsson sparked a second-period rally with a game-tying goal at 12:21 of the frame. It was his first point in five outings with the Avalanche. The 27-year-old has slotted in as the fourth-line center, though he won just two of his eight faceoffs Saturday -- he's struggled at the dot throughout the season. In addition to his goal, Olofsson has eight shots on net, four blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating.
