Olofsson was not in the active lineup for Saturday's game against the Flyers.
There was no report that Olofsson was injured, so the working assumption is that he was a healthy scratch. Valeri Nichushkin returned from an illness, and someone had to sit. Kurtis MacDermid was active instead.
More News
-
Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson: Chips in with helper•
-
Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson: Provides assist in win•
-
Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson: Tallies in blowout win•
-
Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson: Returns to ice•
-
Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson: Ready to return•
-
Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson: Sitting out Tuesday•