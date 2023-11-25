Olofsson notched an assist in Friday's 3-2 win over the Wild.

Olofsson helped out on a Kurtis MacDermid tally in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Playing in a fourth-line role, Olofsson's scoring contributions continue to be limited. He has three points over 18 appearances while adding 19 shots on net, 11 hits, 10 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Fantasy managers don't need to keep a close eye on the 27-year-old's production.