Olofsson (upper body) is good to play Thursday against Seattle, per Peter Baugh of The Athletic.

Olofsson was kept out of the lineup for Colorado's 6-3 win over New Jersey on Tuesday because of the injury. He has a goal in 10 contests this season. Ondrej Pavel, who logged 6:59 of ice time Tuesday, has been reassigned to AHL Colorado in anticipation of Olofsson's return.