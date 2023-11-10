Olofsson had one shot and won two of four faceoffs over 9:26 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Olofsson returned to the active lineup after being held out of Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Devils. He was back in his normal role, centering the fourth line with TOI on the penalty kill. Olofsson has one goal, 12 shots on net and won 32 percent of his draws while averaging 11:09 TOI over 11 games.