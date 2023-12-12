Olofsson notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-5 win over the Flames.

Olofsson was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Flyers. With Joel Kiviranta (illness) out Monday, Olofsson was needed in the lineup to play in his usual fourth-line center spot. Olofsson has two helpers over his last five games, and he's at a career-high five points with 25 shots on net, 19 hits and a minus-1 rating through 26 outings this season. He's been recent in a limited role, but not to the extent that would make him a fantasy option.