Olofsson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Devils, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Olofsson was deemed day-to-day after he missed Monday's practice, and it looks like the injury will cost him a game. Ondrej Pavel will make his NHL debut on the fourth line in Olofsson's usual spot in the lineup. The Avalanche's next game is Thursday versus the Kraken.

