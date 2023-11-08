Olofsson (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Devils, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Olofsson was deemed day-to-day after he missed Monday's practice, and it looks like the injury will cost him a game. Ondrej Pavel will make his NHL debut on the fourth line in Olofsson's usual spot in the lineup. The Avalanche's next game is Thursday versus the Kraken.
More News
-
Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson: Day-to-day with upper-body injury•
-
Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson: Deposits first goal for Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson: Struggling on draws•
-
Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson: Could be fourth-line center•
-
Avalanche's Fredrik Olofsson: Dealt to Avs, inks one-year deal•
-
Stars' Fredrik Olofsson: Draws in Thursday•