Olofsson recorded one shot, three blocked shots and lost all six faceoffs over 10:55 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Olofsson has opened the season as the fourth-line center and part of the penalty-kill unit; however, his issues in the faceoff circle could impact his TOI and overall usage. He won just two of nine faceoffs in the season opener, then went 0-for-11 the next two games, including 0-for-6 when a man down. The center was removed from the top PK unit Tuesday. Possession can be crucial when operating on the penalty kill, and Olofsson isn't winning many draws in his own end (1-for-10 in defensive zone draws).