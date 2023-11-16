Olofsson scored a goal and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Olofsson snapped his eight-game point drought with the second-period goal, which stood as the game-winner. The 27-year-old has exclusively served as the Avalanche's fourth-line center this season. He's picked up two goals, 16 shots on net, six hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 14 contests, with his only absence being one game for an upper-body injury earlier in November.