Bourque was waived by Colorado on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

The former Predator showed promise when he entered the NHL, scoring 18 goals in 77 games over his first two seasons, but hasn't produced much in the four campaigns since. Bourque spent most of 2016-17 in the AHL and looks set to do the same this season if he goes unclaimed.

