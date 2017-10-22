Bourque was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Sunday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

With Colorado dealing with forward injuries from Tyson Jost (lower body) and J.T. Compher (finger), Bourque will likely serve as a depth forward in the time being. The 27-year-old spent the majority of last season in AHL San Antonio, but has shown previously with Colorado and Nashville he can handle a fourth line role.