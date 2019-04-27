Bourque scored a goal and delivered five hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks in Game 1.

The fourth-line winger hadn't registered a point in his last seven games, and hadn't scored in his last 10 outings before beating Martin Jones in the first period. He does have 17 hits in six postseason games, but without point production, he's unlikely to carry much fantasy value.

