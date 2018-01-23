Bourque scored his second goal of the year Monday in a 4-2 win over Toronto.

Bourque hasn't suddenly become a scorer, as he's only managed four points this season. This is merely a nice moment for him and his team, that extended its winning streak to a whopping 10 games. His value remains virtually nonexistent, even in the deepest of leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories