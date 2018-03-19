Bourque failed to score a goal for the 17th consecutive game during Sunday's 5-1 win over Detroit.

Offense has never been Bourque's calling card at the highest level. He's recorded just five goals and five assists through 48 games for the campaign, and his 39.0 Corsi For percentage also highlights his five-on-five struggles. It wouldn't be shocking if he was the odd man out of the lineup once Colin Wilson (concussion) is ready to return, either.