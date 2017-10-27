Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Leaves contest due to injury
Bourque (upper body) has been ruled out of the remainder of Friday's game against Vegas, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
It's an unfortunate turn of events for the veteran forward, as he was just recalled from the minors Tuesday, and was playing in his second game of the year Friday. The severity of Bourque's ailment remains unknown, but the Avalanche should release an update on his status ahead of Saturday's game against the Blackhawks.
