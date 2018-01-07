Bourque netted his first goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over the Wild.

Bourque found a way to contribute in a lopsided victory, but he isn't of much value in fantasy. The 27-year-old has just three points and 13 shots on goal through 17 games and receives limited minutes in a fourth-line role. Bourque has never surpassed 11 goals in his career, so don't expect many more multi-point efforts from the former Predator.