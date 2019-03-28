Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Provides game-winning goal
Bourque's second goal of the season was the decisive tally in a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
The fourth-line winger found twine late in the second period, and would be credited with the game-winner after the Golden Knights cut the deficit to one goal in the third period. Bourque has made 50 appearances this season, posting only two goals and five helpers in that span. With a season average of 9:49 per game entering the night, Bourque has not received many chances to improve on his modest production.
