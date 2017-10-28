Bourque (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

It's a rather ominous sign that Bourque's already been placed on IR after leaving Friday evening's game against the Golden Knights. However, the silver lining is that he probably wasn't highly owned in the fantasy realm to begin with. The veteran has been limited to eight NHL games since the start of the 2016-17 campaign with Colorado.

