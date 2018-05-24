Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Re-signs with team
Bourque agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Colorado on Thursday.
After spending the bulk of the 2016-17 campaign in the minors, Bourque logged 58 games for the Avalanche this season. The 27-year-old tallied five goals, six assists and 44 shots, while averaging 10:54 of ice time. While the winger probably won't be filling a top-six role any time soon, if he can earn additional minutes, he could offer decent depth value in deeper formats -- especially in terms of hits and blocks, which he accrued in spades last year (123 and 59, respectively).
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Strong finish to otherwise unspectacular season•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Goal drought reaches 17 games•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Scores against Buffalo•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Finds twine in victory•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Sits out Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...