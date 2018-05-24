Bourque agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Colorado on Thursday.

After spending the bulk of the 2016-17 campaign in the minors, Bourque logged 58 games for the Avalanche this season. The 27-year-old tallied five goals, six assists and 44 shots, while averaging 10:54 of ice time. While the winger probably won't be filling a top-six role any time soon, if he can earn additional minutes, he could offer decent depth value in deeper formats -- especially in terms of hits and blocks, which he accrued in spades last year (123 and 59, respectively).