Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Registers one shot in loss
Bourque failed to record a point in Tuesday's 5-2 loss in Columbus.
Bourque's career-high in points came back in 2013-14 when he tallied 26, as a member of the Predators. The shot on goal in Tuesday's contest was his first of the season, and as a result, it's probably best to avoid Bourque in all formats.
