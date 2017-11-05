Bourque (upper body) failed to record a point and posted a minus-1 rating in his return to the lineup for Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Philadelphia.

The former Nashville Predator had missed each of the team's past two games prior to Saturday and slotted into the fourth line for Rocco Grimaldi. Expect Bourque to continue in this role as the season progresses, as he's more of an energy player and won't provide consistent offensive production.