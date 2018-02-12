Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Scores against Buffalo
Bourque scored a goal through 15:18 of ice time during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.
The tally improved the veteran winger to five goals and seven points through 31 games for the campaign. While Bourque projects to remain in a bottom-six role, it's definitely worth noting that he's now marked the goal column in three of his past four outings. He's still off the fantasy grid in the majority of setups, though.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Finds twine in victory•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Sits out Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Still chasing first point•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Scoreless in return•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Quickly transferred to IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...