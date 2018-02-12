Bourque scored a goal through 15:18 of ice time during Sunday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

The tally improved the veteran winger to five goals and seven points through 31 games for the campaign. While Bourque projects to remain in a bottom-six role, it's definitely worth noting that he's now marked the goal column in three of his past four outings. He's still off the fantasy grid in the majority of setups, though.