Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Seeing limited action
Bourque has averaged a paltry 9:26 of ice time in his last 10 games.
Bourque even served as a healthy scratch for a game during that 10-game stretch and has managed a lone assist. Perhaps more concerning for the coaching staff is his minus-5 rating, which could result in his utilization going down even further.
