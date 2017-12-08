Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Sits out Thursday
Bourque has been a healthy scratch in consecutive games after sitting out Thursday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
The 27-year-old forward has only suited up for 10 games this season and has just a single assist. Until he carves out a role and receives consistent playing time, Bourque is off the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Still chasing first point•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Scoreless in return•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Quickly transferred to IR•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Leaves contest due to injury•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Called up to Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Gabriel Bourque: Added to waiver wire•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...