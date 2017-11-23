Bourque has failed to register a point in all seven games this season.

Bourque has played 66 AHL games compared to just 13 in the NHL over the past two seasons, and he hasn't recorded a point at the highest level since Nov. 11, 2015. Currently locked into a depth role with the Avs, it's unlikely the 27-year-old forward shows marked offensive improvement without a promotion up the lineup.

